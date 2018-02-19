Lillian Muli steps out in maternity dress after boyfriend confirmed pregnancy [PHOTOS]

Baby number two on the way

Citizen TV newscaster, Lilian Muli, is indeed pregnant with her second baby, Zipo.co.ke can confirm.

The rumours can now rest after the man responsible for it admitted that indeed Ms Muli is carrying his baby. The guy in question is Shabana FC boss and businessmen Jared Nevaton who had been linked to the sassy journalist.

Lilian Muli was rendered single and has been for years since her divorce with ex-hubby Moses Njuguna Kanene after the two got married in 2009.

The popular television personality had been linked to a number of people thought to be her flings including one of Asian origin that starred alongside her during the viral dramatic encounter with a waitress, so the person responsible for the pregnancy was still out there.

Mr Newton revealed the good news during an interview with Nairobian after he was asked about Lilian Muli’s pregnancy.

“Yes, when your wife gets pregnant does one ask who the father is? We are very much together. I don’t think my personal life should be in the public domain.” Jared told the publication.

Shortly thereafter, Ms Muli herself confirmed the same after posting photos that clearly revealed the baby bump during a friend’s baby shower.

”When your friends mean the world to you #babyshower #babygirl can’t wait to hold you Baby Zuri @official_cessp congratulations and I Love you ❤️” she captioned one of the snaps.

The ever stylish mother of one wore a flowing white maternity dress that clearly revealed her bulging tummy.

Muli is yet to speak about her pregnancy though but like the adage goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.