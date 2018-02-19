VIDEO: Willy Paul – ‘Malingo’ aka Maringo

Gospel (still using this term loosely) singer Willy Paul is back with yet another tune although many reckon they saw it coming.

Why did they think Pozzee will release a new tune, you ask? Well, whenever his rival Bahati lets loose a new project (or vice versa), you can be sure as hell that the other one will do the same. They are that competitive.

As posted here on Zipo.co.ke on Valentine’s Day, Bahati shared a new video entitled ‘Ten Over Ten‘, a dedication to his wife Diana Marua who had given birth to their first child the same day.

‘Malingo’ (why he didn’t just call it ‘Maringo’ we’ll never know) popped up on YouTube a fortnight ago and was trending on the video-sharing site at number four at press time. Views stand at 116,312 and counting which is impressive.

The reactions on social media are as varied as before. Below read a sample:

Trending In Kenya: Give credit where it’s due… It’s a hit 🔥.. Willy is always real and knows he is talented unlike some artists who thrives in sympathy.

Joseph Kinyumu: Nangoja kuona ni kanisa gani itacheza hii nihamie huko.

Daze Kiprop: So Willy ameamua aseme “mtoto wa mungu” ndo tuseme ni gospel ,raundi hii hatuingii box hehehe.

Trending In Kenya: So after kuona Bahati amatrend na wife you just had to make a comeback💯💯😂😂😂😂😂😂.

richie ragz: Okay From Sauti sol, to Nyashinski, Otile brown, Bahat, sudi boy, Khaligraphi then Willy paul wueeh!!

Well, If you Call your self a Kenyanartist na hujatoa ngoma hii wiki you ain’t shit!

marvin prince asati: Song bila content,rudi mtaani uandikiwe songs na upcoming hata,full of underated content out there,tafuta Rotadee akuandikie song.

Here’s ‘Malingo (Maringo)’ by Willy Paul: