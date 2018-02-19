Is NTV’s Smriti Vidyarthi pregnant?

She is one of the most respected names in the Kenyans media industry and has been gracing our screen for years now.

Always paired with fellow newscaster at NTV, Mark Masai, the broadcaster is seen by many as the no nonsense type, and if you’re doubting this then ask comedian Dan “Churchill” Ndambuki who had to apologise publicly after he once crossed her path.

Although not much is known about one of the few Kenyan anchors of Asian origin, we know that she got married almost a decade ago.. yes, the beautiful journalist walked down the isle with the love of her live, one Aman Mohindra, in 2009 and are yet to have a baby.

Yet, because Ms Mrs Mohindra has been reading the news at the Kimathi street based media house all along and at no point did she ever take maternity leave.

But that is about to change as a birdy just whispered to us that the Master of Arts graduate (University of London) is baking a bun in the oven.

Well, not exactly a bird but yours truly has been watching her on TV for eons to know that Smriti is not alone and if you don’t believe me, then you can look at her closely when she reads the news next.

The lady has been ballooning of late from all fronts and considering my guesses were always correct in high school in as far as noticing when a teacher got pregs, I can bet a few shillings that Ms Mohindra is too.

And don’t tell me that she has added weight naturally because I know that she is an ardent gym goer.