Kenyan pilots held in S Sudan released in Sh 10 million deal

South Sudanese rebels have set free two Kenyan pilots that were being held in the country after receiving compensation for the family of a civilian killed on the ground when their plane crashed last month.

A rebel spokesman made a confirmation of their release on Monday, February 19 even as a Kenyan foreign ministry spokesman said the pilots had arrived in Juba.

The ill-fated plane came down in Akobo, in the Greater Upper Nile region last month and the rebels asked for compensation for the family of a woman who was killed, and for others who lost livestock.

Lam Paul Gabriel, deputy spokesman of the rebel SPLA-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) or told Reuters that $107,700 (Sh10.9 million) had been paid.

“I have just confirmed now that pilots have been released by the local leaders of Akobo after they received a full compensation from the Kenya delegates,” Lam noted as quoted by the Star.

“That is not a ransom. It is just a compensation requested not by the SPLA-IO but by the families of the deceased and the owners of the properties. All we did as SPLM-IO is just to facilitate the exchange and provide security for the pilots.” He added.

When approached for comment, a South Sudan army spokesman declined to comment perhaps because of the diplomatic quagmire the incident had created.

It should be noted that South Sudan has experienced civil war since 2013 after President Salva Kiir fired his then-deputy Riek Machar.

The conflict in the oil-rich country has displaced a third of the population, stopped most of the oil production which has caused a failing economy.

Machar, who fled to Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016 after fierce fighting broke out in Juba, is now being held in South Africa to keep him from fanning trouble, diplomatic and political according to sources.