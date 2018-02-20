Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti loses his seat

The High Court has nullified the August 8 election victory of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti.

In his Tuesday, February 19 ruling, Judge Joseph Karanja said the the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not conduct a free and fair election.

Mr Awiti’s challenger, Oyugi Magwanga who ran on an independent ticket, filed the petition arguing the August poll was marred by irregularities.

Citing massive irregularities in the exercise, the petitioner provided evidence which Justice Karanja concurred with.

The court ordered the electoral agency to conduct a repeat election that meets the threshold set in the Constitution and election laws.

Mr Awiti becomes the second governor to lose his after Wajir’s Ahmed Mohammed Abdi Mahamud, whose election was nullified following a successful petition on January 12 although the latter’s had been pegged on academic papers.