Why we stopped Orengo, Wanjigi from travelling – Immigration

The two were leaving the country for Zimbawe

Authorities have now come out to defend its decision to stop National Super Alliance lawyer and Senator for Siaya County, James Orengo, as well as businessman Jimmy Wanjigi, from taking a flight to Zimbabwe despite a court order.

In a press statement on Tuesday, February 20, immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa said the passports of the two individuals were still under suspension by the time they arrived at the airport.

“The passports of the two had legally been suspended earlier and the suspension was still in force when they arrived at the airport,” reads part of the statement seen by Zipo.co.ke.

According to Mr Kihalangwa, the Immigration Department had not been served with the Court order lifting suspension of Orengo and Wanjigi’s passports, stating that they had only learned about it through the media.

“We learned through the media that the court had granted orders that the Department of Immigration should not interfere with the movement of the two. Neither the Director of Immigration Services nor the Department was served with the orders,” the statement continued.

Kihalangwa who oversees matters immigration in the country went on to add that Orengo and Wanjigi did not produce the alleged court orders when they showed up at JKIA on Monday evening.

“When they arrived at the airport, they were requested to avail the Court orders but they had none. Instead, they showed some writings on their phones purporting those were the Court orders,” he said.

It will be remembered that the High Court on Monday, February 19, reversed a decision by the government to suspend passports of high ranking Opposition leaders and officials including Orengo and Wanjigi the latter being a key Nasa financier.

Orengo and Wanjigi were catching a flight to Zimbabwe for the burial of the country’s Opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

They were to join their coalition leader Raila Odinga who had left earlier in the day.