REVEALED: How police foiled massive al Shabaab attack in Nairobi

It has now emerged how security officers in Nairobi prevented a bomb attack in the city following an operation linked to another one in Isiolo County.

There was drama on Monday evening as investigators stormed a prime city hotel and cordoned off a room where would-be terrorists booked a room since Friday of February 9 this year.

The terror plot was foiled on Thursday last week by police officers hundreds of kilometres away in Merti, Isiolo County, but it is now that the scale of the possible devastation in the city is starting to emerge.

The pieces of the puzzle started coming together following the incident in Merti and the subsequent arrests of two men who were part of a group of five transporting a cache of weapons.

Investigators discovered that the suspects had been booked into a hotel opposite the Central Police Station in Nairobi ten days earlier.

Abdimajit Adan, 24, was nabbed alongside Mohammed Nane on Thursday after a brief exchange of fire with police that led to police recovering five AK-47 assault rifles and 36 fully loaded magazines in their car.

The seizure was all thanks to members of the public who had alerted police officers returning from a security patrol at Yamincha that they had spotted a car, registration number KBM 200D, hidden in a thicket.

Following the tip, Merti Deputy County Commissioner Maiyo Julius, Police Commander Gifinalis Barasa, and his Administration Police counterpart Hussein Ibrahim immediately assembled a team and stormed the hideout.

“When we got there, one of the occupants in the vehicle came out and started shooting at the officers,” the Nation quoted a police officer.

“The officers returned fire, killing him instantly.” A law enforcement official noted, adding that four others disappeared in the bush but two were arrested.

Staff at Delta Hotel confirmed on Monday that indeed Adan stayed at the hotel since February 9 and left in the early morning of Thursday, February 15. He was arrested hours later in Merti.