KNH missing twin baby found in Kawangware

The suspect has been detained by police

The twin baby who went missing from Kenyatta National Hospital has been found in Kawangware, Nairobi County.

The baby’s father, Job Nyatiti Ouko, confirmed that the boy was recovered in the house of a woman suspected to have stolen him at the KNH.

Speaking with Nairobi News on phone, Mr Nyatiti revealed that well-wishers and the police had been chasing after the woman.

“Someone called me and said that a woman matching the CCTV photo had been seen with a newborn in Kawangare and was not breastfeeding the baby,” he said.

The father went on to add that that he is yet to know the name identity of the woman but recalled seeing her at the hospital before she fled.

“We found the baby just as she was about to leave the estate but now police are after her, she is yet to be arrested,” Nyatiti added.

The two-week-old twin boy was stolen on Sunday at Kenyatta National Hospital’s waiting area in an incident that shocked the nation.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the mother of the newborns, Jane Kerubo, had been taken to the referral health facility, the largest in the country, on Sunday 2am with breathing difficulties.

It took nine long hours for Ms Kerubo to start receiving treatment and while she was being wheeled to the ward by her husband Nyatiti and sister Naomi Leo, the family trusted two women to hold the babies.

A Lucy Kwamboka, one of the ladies who is now in police custody, alerted the family that the other woman had disappeared with the other twin.

On receiving the information, the hospital’s security staff immediately pursued the woman but it was too late as she had fled on a boda boda.

A photo captured from the CCTV footage was released via media outlets and the public asked to alert the family or police if she was spotted.

According to the well-wisher who called Nyatiti, they noted a woman who looked like the suspect and since she wasn’t breastfeeding they alerted police.

Zaipo.co.ke has learnt that the baby thief has since been arrested and is in the custody of police.