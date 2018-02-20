Orengo and Wanjigi get passports back but wonder if they will be allowed back in the country

They are set to leave for Tsvangirai burial in Zimbabwe

National Super Alliance members James Orengo and Jimmy Wanjigi have finally managed to get their passports back and are getting ready to travel to Zimbabwe for country’s Opposition leader Morgan Tsivangirai’s burial.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the Siaya Senator and city tycoon believed to be the main Nasa financier were to leave on the night of Monday, February 19 but were barred, barely hours after the High Court suspended the government’s decision to revoke the passports of seven leaders of the coalition.

The duo are now expected to leave the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 1.45pm today.

Speaking to journalists at the airport on Tuesday, Mr Orengo claimed that Immigration Director Gordon Kihalangwa had the court orders that suspended the suspension of their passports.

“While giving the passports back this morning, Kihalangwa knew he had the information and was in possession of the orders,” the Senator who was flanked by Wanjigi and their lawyers lamented.

But Orengo who is himself a lawyer, said he was not sure they will be allowed back into Kenya.

“If we leave, are we going to be able come back? And if we come back, will we be able to live here? In Kenya, you never know … they may say you belong to another country.” He noted.

Mr Orengo shared how they have been humiliated and frustrated after they were blocked from travelling to Zimbabwe.

“We have not only been inconvenienced and humiliated but we have also been oppressed. Somebody will have to answer for it. The matter will not end here,” he said.

Adding, “We had a standoff from last night, trying to seek an explanation. It was only this morning that there was a change of heart.

“No one has told us we are guilty. I feel really offended … if the Executive can deal with me this way, then the dignity of Parliament is emasculated,” Orengo further said.

“We are not criminals. I am a state officer. If you can deal with me this way it means the authority of Parliament is emasculated.”

Wanjigi said Kenya is witnessing a “Constitution delinquency” that must be done away with.