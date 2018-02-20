Njambi Koikai seeks more help as she shares disturbing video

Reggae girl Njambi Koikai (Jahmby) aka Faya Mama continues to fight a rare ailment that has been with her for eons.

The media personality whose struggles with the rare condition is well documented on Zipo.co.ke, has been raising money to enable her access specialised treatment after the illness started taking a toll on her.

Ms Koikai needed KSh 10million for the treatment, a procedure that would end her endometriosis which sees her lungs collapse every now and then.

She has made a lot of progress via fundraisers but according to a recent Instagram post, she hasn’t stopped raising the funds though as she mentioned being short of KSh 1milllion amid preparations to go for another round of treatment in Atlanta.

She captioned the video above:

“I see myself and see a CHAMPION, A WINNER. A QUEEN. A MOVER AND SHAKER. I SEE GOD’S DAUGHTER. DAUGHTER OF THE SOIL. I am happy I’ve never been in denial about my struggles. This has been the first step to healing. Acceptance, then we push forward. We have fought. Fam, it’s been 3 years of battling a condition that has ravaged my body for the last 18years. I’ve lost jobs, lost relationships(I’ll share about this soon), lost friends. God has replaced all these things for me. God has renewed my strength more than ever. I cannot believe we’ve come this far. This is the first time i haven’t experienced anxiety and panic attacks. My lungs are operating at a maximum capacity. I’m eating well. More than anything, love has helped me heal. Love is the best drug. I’m so loved and i love right back. Anyway the big bottle is out. Now the tiny one has to fit in one of my handbags as i travel to Atlanta. We have come this far fam. God is the author and the driver of our destinies. Just accept Him and learn about visions, higher level spirituality, communicating with God, understanding that the chosen ones are under attack from the enemy. Yaani my peeps tumetoka mbali. Everyone in this hospital knows me and has seen how far I’ve come. The critical times. The easier times. I just want to let you know that you’d rather be broke than get sick. Oxygen is free when you’re healthy but the most expensive when you fall ill. Oxygen is charged per grams in hospital.Tafakari hayo. Usijistress juu ya vitu haziko. Take each day at a time. Look at yourself. Look at your potential and how you can positively influence the world. Look at your weaknesses and learn to develop and invest in you. Learn more about wellness and the goodness of life. Learn about food and how it cures our bodies. Learn to live positively. Be a positive human. Don’t engage in competition. Compete with your potential. Be happy. Laugh and eat. Love, love and love. Love is the most beautiful thing. Anyway nimechapa story mob sana lol…. We still have 1m to go. Paybill Number is 490681 Account Name is Jahmby Koikai Fund.”

There you have it, help a sister if you can. The MPesa Paybill number is 490681, Account Name is Jahmby Koikai Fund.