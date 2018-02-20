Fans slam Willy Paul over secular song, girl joke

A fortnight ago, (not) gospel singer Willy Paul let loose his later offering, a track by the name ‘Malingo’ where he is singing about women and maringo-ism.

As had been expected, fans and haters of the hitmaker went berserk on social media saying the dude is sliding farther and farther from his gospel path.

It didn’t help that in his usual controversial fashion, Willy Pozzee took to social media to crack jokes about a certain lady who was ignoring him, never mind he was near an ATM machine.

“Morning fam… imagine im standing infront of an atm machine and this chick that im looking at… bado analeta #MALINGO …. woi poor me!! Watch my new video.. link in my bio..” He wrote.

Below read a sample of what peeps have been saying on social media.

Here is the ATM photo he uploaded:

peterbanzi Mdogo: WANGU.. Atakakeye vumilia mbaka mwisho ndio atakayeokoka ..Bible inasema tutawatambua kwa matunda hakika Haya ndio matunda yako.. Hahahahaha umeshindwa.

kuwa barozi wa YESU kwa ajiri ya dunia tu!9ce bit aujaimba vibaya sana but je unamwakilisha nani …BWANA YESU akusaidie

khairaarshiraf: Lol.

kimsey_sam: We ishia ..bahati anazaa na weuwe apa ni ujinga na kutafta mchumba.

njoshfrank73: Umechapa buda go back to you senses of gospel achaa upuzi wa kuiga

kennblessd: And u claim your Gospel artist?? Jesu!!!

jeskata: Gospel? Jesus come down

vickreagan: Is this Gospel song really,,,,hee..

ipaliz Nipoa: bt c gospel.

iyanizzo_the_genius: Aki we motherfucker mungu akusamehe nilijua utataja mungu 5 seconds hizi dakika zingine utaje wasichana msenge kabisa.

chuck_tailor254: Yoo kwani willy sina sura?! zigidi!!

ragzrago_mugo: Am not hating lakini Ile hype umeweka kwa hii Ngoma on your IG is not worth it iko chini mbaya.

asili100: Bro Unapotosha sana Injili Mungu akuokoe!!