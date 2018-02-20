Bishop Allan and Kathy Kiuna blasted over tithe “hangover” [PHOTO]

Too old for this..

They go by the titles ‘Dad’ and ‘Mum’, at least that is what their followers refer to them, which always leaves this writer wondering whether they run an orphanage or a church.

I’m talking about the couple that is Bishop Allan and Rev. Kathy Kiuna, who are never short of surprises, mostly controversial, from exchanging saliva in public to penning sweet romantic messages to each other on social media, and sometimes even mocking their “poor” followers albeit subtly.

“Yes and No. No, because it is not yet at hand. Yes because they are speaking and declaring what I am believing God for and I am confident it shall come to pass. When God is ready to do something in your life, even your enemies announce it in advance,” Allan told an interviewer who wanted to know if he has the private jet, yet, one his congregation wanted to gift him.

The two were on the receiving end of people yet again over a photo they posted online. In the pic, the power couple can be seen goofing around and the critics were not having any of it.

Here is what some said:

Jullianamari: Ameen.Hehe😂😂aki you guys u de kill me one day oooh.This hilarious.Love u both.

Miss_koech_feiy: You guys are too old for that,…pick a struggle.

Judy.apondy: Well from a Pastor No! No !No!

K.e.v.i.n.c.a.r.s.o.n: Making faces after receiving our tithes.

Kim.lynette: Too old for this..the photo speaks volume.