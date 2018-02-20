Bahati deletes Diana Marua hospital photo after ridicule

On Valentine’s Day, ex model Diana Marua gave singer gospel Bahati the best gift for lovers’ day, their first child that came a few months after pregnancy rumours started swirling around.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the two tied the knot in a traditional wedding after a publicised period of whirlwind romance by Mr Kevin Kioko (Baha’s real name), 23, and his beautiful better half, Ms Marua, 30.

a child in any setting is often a day of joy and the new parents celebrate with their family, friends and the whole community, something that the power couple did before trolls came to spoil the party.

With the advancement of technology, couples are able to document the journey of a forthcoming little one, although being celebrities, which Mr and Mrs Bahati are, has its own challenges especially when combined with social media.

Bahati, perhaps, eager to share the good news with their legion of fans, shared a photo of Marua minutes after giving birth but he was forced to quickly pull down the snaps after a section of fans trolled the singer’s wife online.

Marua whose complexion is known to be on the fairer side, looked differently in the hospital ward, the ‘yellow yellow’ portrayed on their respective Instagram pages was nowhere.

Others however came out to defend the vixen pointing out that pregnancy and labor takes a toll on one’s body and that the darker image could have been because of the poor lighting at the maternity ward.