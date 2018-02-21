Mudavadi now says Raila tricked principals into skipping inauguration

ANC head Musalia Mudavadi has revealed that Raila Odinga tricked his National Super Alliance co-principals into missing his controversial swearing-in ceremony on January 30.

His claims expose the brewing unease and suspicion within the coalition, despite the face the leaders try to put ahead of political alignments by affiliate parties for 2022.

Musalia made the revelation last Sunday during a meeting with a section of Luhya elected leaders and the Western Elders’ Council at Cotu Francis Atwoli’s rural home, while explaining his absence from the ceremony.

According to Mr Mudavadi, Raila “sneaked” into Uhuru Park as the other principals waited for him that morning at an undisclosed location believed to be the Serena Hotel, following an inconclusive meeting the previous night.

Mudavadi was quoted as saying that the principals had agreed to a last-minute meet up where they would discuss protocol and the nature of the presidential and deputy presidential oaths.

“Musalia told us the meeting was to come up with the roles each of the principals would play at the venue and fine-tune the speech that would be read by Odinga,” the Star quoted a legislator who attended the Sunday meeting.

All the other principals; Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) gave the inauguration a wide berth amid outrage by Opposition supporters.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, the principals met in a show of solidarity days later, where Kalonzo who has been giving contradicting explanations on the issue, claimed it had been planned that Raila take the oath alone first, and he would follow later.

Kalonzo who was Odinga’s running mate in the August 8, 2017 election, has been breathing both hot and cold on the oath, and more recently claimed it was an illegal exercise and that it could jeorpadise his participation in the 2022 polls.