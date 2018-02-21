Governor Mandago’s wife eyeing lucrative SRC slot

She joins more than 80 other hopefuls including election losers

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago’s wife -Lucy Mandago- has joined a list that also includes some of the 2017 election losers and other big guns battling for the Senate’s Salaries Remuneration Commission slot.

Zipo.co.ke has also established that the other influential political figures seeking to be members of the SRC include KICC chairman and former South Mugirango Member of Parliament Omingo Magara and immediate former Uasin Gishu Senator Isaac Melly.

The list that was published by Senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye also reveals that former Kakamega woman representative Rachel Ameso and former nominated Senator Halima Abdille want in.

In all, there are more than 80 suitors for the only slot reserved for the Senate to nominate one person to represent county governments at the SRC.

The commission was established under Article 230 of the Kenya Constitution that was promulgated in 2010, an is mandated to set and regularly review the Remuneration and Benefits of all State Officers.

SRC also advises the National and County Governments on the Remuneration and benefits of all other public officers.