Boniface Mwangi might have shot himself in the foot with DP Ruto’s murder claims

Many months later, Deputy President William Ruto is still waiting for rights activist and former Starehe parliamentary candidate Boniface Mwangi, to make his response in a defamation case.

As widely reported by Zipo.co.ke, Mr Mwangi made the damning claims on social media that Mr Ruto had a hand in the murder of Nairobi businessman Jacob Juma hence the defamation suit.

It will be remembered that DP Ruto sued the activist back in 2016, after Mwangi intimated on Twitter that the former eliminated the whistleblower but he did not stop there as he also accused him of a number of criminal misconduct, including corruption and land theft.

Ruto, through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, filed a pretrial questionnaire in October last year pursuant the civil procedure rules.

The court directed that Mwangi respond to the questions to enable court set a hearing date but when the matter came up on Tuesday, November 20 before Deputy Registrar Lydia Mbacho, it emerged he was yet to comply with the directives.

The Parties will now converge in court on April 23, 2018 to confirm compliance.

Jacob Juma, a former ally of DP Ruto, was shot to death by unknown assailants along Ngong Road on the evening of May 5, 2016 as he drove to his Karen home. He was a sworn critic of the Jubilee administration.