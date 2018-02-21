Raila takes his controversies to Zimbabwe during Tsvangirai burial

National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga was in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, February 20 during the burial of his Zimbabwean counterpart Morgan Tsvangirai, a longtime friend of his who passed on recently.

The Nasa leader mourned Zimbawe’s liberation icon as an African hero who had worked to free the oppressed.

Mr Odinga and Mr Tsvangirai have been allies for a long time and had formed a close working relationship since 1993 with the former noting that the Movement for Democratic Change leader had dedicated his life to serving others.

“In this coffin here lies a great African, a great Zimbabwean, and a hero, who should have been accorded a proper hero’s burial in Zimbabwe,” Mr Odinga told mourners in Buhera village where the MDC leader was laid to rest, some 300 kilometres from the capital Harare.

Mr Tsvangirai and Mr Odinga have a lot in common, with both serving as prime ministers in a coalition government after disputed elections in their respective countries and their friendship saw the the late visit Kenya in both family and political matters.

It will be remembered that while Mr Odinga fought (still does) three heads of state in Kenya, Mr Tsvangirai, who lost the battle to colon last week, was giving Robert Mugabe, who resigned in November last year, sleepless nights down south.

“In his death, Zimbabwe and Africa have lost one of the flag-bearers of emancipation and democratic change in Africa,” Mr Odinga said.

Tsvangirai flew to Kenya on two notable occasions, the fist one was in December 2012 when his friend was named ODM presidential election flag bearer and in January 2015 for the burial of his son Fidel Odinga.