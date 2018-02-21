Tanzanian caught at JKIA trying to smuggle gold worth KSh100 million

He was en route to Dubai

A man has been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with a big load of illegal gold and is now being questioned by authorities.

Kenya Revenue Authority officials intercepted the precious metal worth Sh100 million at the airport in with reports indicating that the bars weighing at least 32,255.50 grammes and an accompanying invoice of the amount were found on the Tanzanian man aged 46.

In a statement seen by Zipo.co.ke on Wednesday, February 21, the taxman said the suspect was arrested at the airport on February 16 following an alert by intelligence agents.

The suspect was on a Precision Airlines plane from Mwanza via Kilimanjaro and was heading to Dubai by Kenya Airways.

The man whose identity was yet to be revealed was apprehended by KRA customs officers and a team of security agencies based at region’s biggest airport who handed the gold bars to Customs and Border Control Unit and investigations launched.

As reported earlier, a Kenya Airways employee was last week arrested in Mumbai, India, with 23kg of smuggled gold bars worth more than Sh100 million.

The Times of India which broke the news said police found Abdalla Said hiding the bars in his waist belt and knee caps.

Said 29, had successfully smuggled in the contraband but was spotted by staff of a five star hotel near the international airport who reported him.