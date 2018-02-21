It’s DP Ruto’s time, we voted your dad for 20 years.. MP Sudi slams Gideon

Even before the 2017 hangover dies down, politics of 2022 especially in the Rift Valley have already kicked off.

According to a Member of Parliament, Bungoma Senator and Kanu party Leader Gideon Moi should support Deputy President William Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking during the burial of Bella Kipkemei who was brother to 1500 metres former World Champion Asbel Kiprop, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said the Kalenjin community supported retired President Daniel Moi throughout his reign and that it was now time for his son to return the favour.

“It is unfortunate to hear that Gideon is committed to contest against Ruto in 2022, we unconditionally supported his father for over 20 years and it is time he reciprocates,” he noted.

The legislator called on Gideon whose political brawls with the DP are well documented, to learn to support other leaders if he aspires to become Kenya’s President some day in the future.

“It is not a must you get voted for to become the Head of State just because your father was a President before. We also do not expect Ruto to front his son for us after 2022, Gideon should in the mean time support Ruto and wait for 2032,” said the MP.

Known for previously faulting his Jubilee Party, the now “reformed” legislator further accused some leaders in the independence outfit of working with the opposition to frustrate the Deputy President’s 2022 ambition.

“We are aware that some schemers are working with the opposition to try and portray Ruto as a leader who is losing support and popularity in his backyard. They should know that we are great political dealers than they are and they will eventually lose the battle,” said Sudi.

Adding, “We are one house and have one leader to that effect and any kind of opposition from within the DP’s backyard will be treated as contempt and severely punished. We have agreed to speak one voice and walk one journey and there is no other way.”

Mr Sudi also delved on the issue of the recent appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Parliament’s approval of Rashid Echesa as the Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Youths Affairs, saying he is able to bring significant change in the docket.

“Echesa has been abused and criticised as an uneducated leader by many people but I know his service delivery will change their perception. The docket needs practical developments and not research papers and theses.” Sudi said.

The MP spoke of a time when he was also described as unschooled noting that he had gone to prove the naysayers wrong. He said wisdom is greater than knowledge acquired through reading of books.