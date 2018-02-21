Kazungu loses petition, ordered to pay Kingi Sh 4million

Ex Labour Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi has lost a petition challenging the election of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

But that is the least of the mouthy politician’s worries as the court ordered him to pay the governor Sh 4 million in costs.

Giving the verdict at the Malindi High Court on the morning of Wednesday, February 21, Judge Weldon Korir said the petitioner did not provide sufficient evidence during the hearing.

The news follow a Tuesday one by High Court judge in Homa Bay County which went the other way.

Justice Joseph Karanja annulled Governor Cyprian Awiti August 8 victory and ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct a fresh election.

Mr Awiti, whose ODM nominations was marred by controversies, now risks five years in the cold and the county residents pouring into the streets to celebrate the ruling didn’t provide him the much needed confidence.

Awiti became the second Governor in Kenya to have his election nullified after his Wajir counterpart Mohammed Abdi suffered a similar fate last month over wanting academic credentials.