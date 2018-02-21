VIDEO: Kagwe Mungai ‘Till The End’ ft Niniola

He joins list of other Kenyan singers who have gone west for collabos

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
Kagwe Mungai
Singer Kagwe Mungai. PHOTO: NAIROBIWIRE

Kenyan singer Kagwe Mungai has dropped his latest project, a tune collabo called ‘Till The End’.

On this new track, the ‘Nyubani’ singer follows in the footsteps of the Sauti Sol and Papa Dennis and recruited a Nigerian for that West African flavour.

Niniola
Nigerian singer Niniola. PHOTO: GHAFLA

The video was directed by Stanz Visuals and the beat is courtesy of Atwal.

Below read what fans are saying about the new tune:

Aimie Murugi: WOOOOOO!!!!! Kagwe reminds me of Trey SONGZ…. And this tells me we have talent, maaad talent, better than the rest.

Paulo Njuguna: Just listened for the first time and already feeling like wonna activate my phone to airplane mode and through it in the air.

Stacy Konyino: This is a very good song. But there can only be one Trey Songz.

Maureen Mukonyo: This chic niniola going far. …oga madam you got voice perfect. Kagwe my country person you are dope maze 😉.issa hit.

Duncan Young: This goin be the theme song on my girls birthday on 26th Feb 🇰🇪🇰🇪😍😍😍😍.

Zeus meshach: Niniola is my favorite Nigerian female artist.I know most of you don’t know her.

Juliet Warau: Niniola ❤. My woman crush everyday 😍❤🔥. I love this song 😍😍. Good job Kagwe! Issa hit!🔥.

Here is ‘Till The End’ by Kagwe Mungai ft Niniola:

