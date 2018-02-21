Timmy Tdat, Otile Brown discuss their recent fight [VIDEO]

They say beef is over

Two of Kenya’s biggest artistes right now; Otile Brown and Timmy Tdat were in the news recently for reasons other than their vocal talent.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke the two, during a private party hosted by visiting Tanzanian star Vanessa Mdee, traded their friendship for punches leaving many eyebrows raised.

The artistes have been good friends until that fateful night when they broke into a fight and the clip from the incident going viral, and a lot of questions left unanswered.

Timmy and Brown have now decided to clear the air about the incident after the void left a speculative entertainment scene especially the blogosphere that wrote different versions about the root of their beef.

During a recent interview with Mpasho, their chemistry confirmed that their beef was over, much to the satisfaction of their respective fans.

The two denied claims that the beef was a publicity stunt for their new song, ‘Tam Tam’, both arguing that they are at the peak of their careers and so they do not need cheap publicity stunts to capture anyone’s attention.

When asked what the was the real reason behind their fight (rumor had it that it was because of a video vixen in their hit song Wembe), Otile Brown said:

“Naamini kwamba kitu kinaweza tufanye tukosane ni hela wala si mwanamke becasuse sio kwamba I am bragging but DM zetu zimejaa wasichana wengi sana. Ilikuwa tu misunderstanding kidogo.”

Timmy Tdat then cut in saying their fight was because of a misunderstanding that involved money and blamed their actions on alcohol.

They then apologised to their fans asking them to understand that to err is human and to forgive devine, noting that they lost a substantial amount of income from would be collabo gigs.

Here’s the interview in full:

and here is their new song ‘Tam Tam’: