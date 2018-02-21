Larry Madowo quitting NTV for CNN?

Love it or hate him, journalist Larry Madowo is a walking example of how hard work and determination can take someone places. And literally so for this globetrotter.

It’s hard to imagine how the NTV newscaster, with little education then, managed to walk into Standard Group headquarters and asked for a job as a journalist. And at 19 mark you.

Now aged 30, the chap has made a name for himself and has become one of the biggest names on TV and that is no mean feat.

Along the way though, Mr Madowo, an orphan, has created a sizeable crowd of haters including the State during the recent media shutdown that saw authorities pull the plug on three major television stations including Larry’s employer NTV.

He also gets controversial sometimes like last week when his piece for his weekly column on the Nation was turned down by the paper subsequently ending Front Row after penning it for over four years. CNN and the Washington post eventually published it.

Rumor now has it that the talented broadcaster could be headed to CNN, because of his recent many engagements with the Atlanta-based media house.

Just a fortnight ago, Mr Madowo posted on social media about yet another engagement with CNN.

“Going live on CNN International at 9.45am EAT to talk #BlackPanther and representation with @ishasesaycnn,” he posted on Instagram.

So is Larry Madowo following in the footsteps of his rival Jeff Koinange? Only time will tell.