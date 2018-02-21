KOTForJahmby: KOT come together for Jahmby Koikai

Jamby is going to USA for specialised surgery

Popular media personality Njambi Koikai or Jahmby as she is popularly referred to, is going through a very difficult phase in her life right now.

The former radio hostess and once a regular on NTV‘s The Trend, has been battling endometriosis, a rare ailment that makes her lungs collapse every month when she is having her periods.

Mutliple surgeries and an empty bank account later, Jamby turned to her fans and the public at large for help so she could go to the US of A for specialised treatment hence a numbers of fundraisers organised by players in the entertainment industry including journalists, artistes and comedians among others.

So far she has been able to raise 9 of the 10 million shillings she needs to finance her medical trip to Atlanta, all thanks to thousands of well wishers.

Well, she is scheduled to fly out anytime this week but there is a small problem, the remaining Shs 1million.

Kenyans on Twitter have now come together for that one last push where peeps have been using the hashtag #KOTForJahmby to raise the funds.

Below read what KOT said on the social media platform:

Avocado Queen (@MissKyallo): It has never been reported a crime to help a sister in need, let’s stand up and unite to help @Jahmbeekoikai @BettyMKyallo.

#UnapologeticBrilliance (@Bobo_Samantha): Today, we’re doing more than just tweeting. We’re acting! We’re bringing her health back! A million is not too much for us. Send your contribution now.

Lawrence Sonoiya (@SonoiyaLawrence): Let’s support this amaizing soul ,with whatever we have , it’s really going to assist in Getting Jambi to Atlanta Countribute though.

Edd Eddie Eddiest‏ (@Eddiest_KE): Let’s help @jahmbeekoikai back to smiles and peace of mind.

THIS IS TEAM SKY (@Sky254Kenya): The once lively and outspoken TV host is one million away from receiving treatment for endometriosis.

KING A (@AdamMaina_): It’s time we all came through for @Jahmbeekoikai ! Imagine if we did 100bob x 10,000 people, that’s 1M, the deficit at the moment for the fund. PAYBILL: 490681 A/C NAME: JAHMBY KOIKAI FUND.