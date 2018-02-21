Ringtone wasn’t joking.. he’s bought 42 cows for Zari dowry [PHOTO]

Trust Ringtone to make claims bigger than that annoying lying kid in primary school (or high school) the one that would go on and on about their parents’ achievements only for colleagues to discover later that he hailed from a not so leafy suburb.

So, if you missed it, and I don’t see how, the gospel singer who has really come from far (granted), homeless at some point even, is always causing controversies with big claims like the other day when he talked about buying an airplane.

That came as s shocker to many considering the Vitz of helicopters goes for about 50-60 million shillings while a small passenger plane (commercially viable) also goes for something in that neighbourhood.

Then came the headscratcher about him recently hitting on Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan who recently publicly dumped Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, and even asking for her contacts so he could ask for her hand in marriage. But what about DMs Mr Apoko?

As usual, people thought that the ‘Pamela’ hitmaker was just playing around, only to wake up to a post by him while in Maasai land (I think) soon after purchasing 42 heads of cattle for Zari’s dowry payment.

“Leo tumenunua ngombe 42 ambazo tunapanga kupeleka Uganda kwa Akina Zari wakati ukifika. Na kieleweke vyema KAMA MWANAMME HAJALIPA MAHARI BADO HUYO MSICHANA SI WAKE.Ama namna gani????? Na please mwambieni Diamond asimtolee Zari wimbo aende atoe mahari Kama all serious. For us tuko tayari kwenda Uganda na tulipe wala hatuogopi tunafunga na kuomba Mungu atupe ushindi.” The flamboyant crooner captioned the below photo on Instagram.

Hehehe.. eti Diamond did not pay dowry for the mother of five? Shots fired!