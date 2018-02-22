Miguna not Kenyan, will have to reapply for citizenship

Government denies ill motive when it deported the lawyer to Canada

National Resistance Movement leader, Miguna Miguna, will have to use the stipulated ways to reclaim his Kenyan citizenship according to the Immigration boss.

Major-General (rtd) Gordon Kihalang’wa [pictured above] was speaking to a parliamentary committee vetting after he was elevated to the position of Principal Secretary.

Kihalang’wa told the legislators that when Mr Miguna fled Kenya to Canada in 1986, he lost his citizenship as Kenya had not yet adopted the dual citizenship system.

“It is true Dr Miguna was born in Kenya. But when he left the country in 1986, he negated all other processes that made him Kenyan,” Dr Kihalang’wa noted when asked why the government had deported Miguna.

Kihalang’wa who was among seven Principal Secretary nominees vetted on Wednesday, February 22nd, dismissed the perception that there was ill-motive on the fierce lawyer’s ejection from the country.

“Everything I do is in the best interest of the country. I am a law-abiding citizen who respects the rule of law,” Dr Kihalang’wa added.

Dr Kihalang’wa sentiments were inline with an earlier statement by the government in which it said that after the new Constitution came into force, Kenyans who had lost their citizenship as a result of acquiring other nationalities were required to officially apply afresh to regain their citizenship, something that Dr Miguna overlooked.

Dr Kihalang’wa also defended the government’s move to suspend the passports of 21 Nasa politicians and associates saying a passport is the property of the State and can be withdrawn any time for various reasons.

He revealed to the committee for Defence and Foreign Relations that out of the people whose passports had been cancelled, only Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri had surrendered his passport to the Immigration department.