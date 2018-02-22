OMD MPs up in arms after Duale humiliated Mbadi in Parliament

The Jubilee critic was excluded from PSC picks

There was drama in Parliament on Wednesday, February 21 as National Super Alliance and Jubilee Party MPs clashed on the floor of the House in a heated debate over nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Nasa had substituted Vihiga Senator George Khaniri’s name with Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo’s, but the decision was bypassed.

Majority leader Aden Duale moved a notice of motion to approve the seven PSC nominees which included Borabu MP Ben Momanyi’s name and not Mutula’s.

This sparked protests from Minority leader John Mbadi who maintained his coalition had submitted the names of Kilonzo, Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) as nominees to the PSC. According to him, Momanyi’s name was not in the list Nasa forwarded.

“The communication from the minority can only be done by me. No other person can purport to communicate Nasa coalition decisions,” the Suba South MP shouted.

But in a quick rejoinder, Duale said Wiper as a parliamentary party qualifies for a slot at the PSC and vowed that Mr Momanyi’s name will be on the floor for voting.

“Momanyi is not a surrogate. He is a Member of Parliament by right and a member of Wiper. Do not discriminate against your members,” the Star quoted the Jubilee legislator.

“There are no sacred cows, neither is there an animal farm here in Parliament,” Duale who is also MP for Garissa Township added.

With Jubilee which controls House business due to its “tyranny of numbers” supporting his bid, Momanyi is expected to sail through during today’s voting.