3 family members die in Magina accident along Nakuru-Nairobi highway

The probox they were traveling in hit an oncoming Nissan matatu

Reports reaching Zipo.co.ke indicate that three passengers died after a probox they were travelling in was involved in a grisly accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway a few Kilometers from Kimende town.

The three -all ladies, died on the spot after a head on collision with a Matatu that was travelling to Nairobi in the 8pm incident.

Lari traffic base commander Bernard Indeke confirmed the crash noting that a man identified as Jesse Kamau who was driving of the Toyota Probox vehicle with registration number KBS 892 A which was carrying family members from Nairobi and was heading towards Naivasha, improperly overtook another vehicle on reaching Magina and collided head on with an oncoming Matatu from Nyena SAACO.

“As a result of the said improper overtaking the probox lost control veered off the road rolled …three passengers died on the spot,” Indeche said.

He further cautioned motorist to be extra cautious on the stretch which is normally dangerous to overtake especially at night.

The injured were rushed to Kijabe mission hospital while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Uplands funeral home where postmortems are expected to be carried.