NASA is dead, Mudavadi ill advised on plans to punish rebels -ANC MP

Godfrey Ososti says swearing in split the coalition

By
Dickens Njau
-
NASA_Raila Odinga
NASA coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga accompanied with his co principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi displays his letter to the IEBC of withdrawal from the October 26th presidential election at Okoa Kenya office on October 10, 2017. PHOTO: JACK OWUOR/THE STAR

Nominated Member of Parliament, Godfrey Ososti, has laughed off Amanai National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s plan to discipline dissenting MPs.

According to the legislator, the move is a political gimmick for Mr Mudavadi to cover up shame after he skipped the swearing in of Nasa leader Raila Odinga on January 30th.

Godfrey Osotsi
Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi. The ANC sponsored legislator says NASA is dead and that Mudavadi is being in denial. PHOTO: STAR

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, Mr Odinga was deserted by his co-principals Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula during his mock inauguration in Uhuru Park with coalition leaders later giving contradicting reasons as to why they were a no show.

Mr Osotsi on Thursday asked Mudavadi “to face reality that he erred in missing the function and has lost popularity.”

He added that Mudavadi threats were empty threats and that they are now trying is to divert the attention from the agitation of their supporters.

According to Ososti, Nasa supporters won’t easily forget that the trio abandoned Mr Odinga noting that all their “fake explanations” have been rejected.

Osotsi and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala are considered rebels within ANC ranks and attended the said swearing in.

On Tuesday, Mudavadi constituted a disciplinary committee to issue a verdict on the leaders’ conduct.

The team consists of Deputy party leader Kipruto Kirwa who will chair it while MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Kassim Tandaza (Matuga), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga county), Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale), Abdi Yare Mohamed (ANC vice chairman) and Mudavadi’s aide Dan Ameyo are members.

Ososti however says the team has no capacity to discipline him and Malala.

“There is already a pending case at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that was questioning the validity of the ANC National Executive Council,” the Star quoted him. “That is purely child’s play. Let them stop wasting time,” he added.

But the MP did not stop there, he also called for the re-branding of the Opposition coalition through replacement of its top leaders with young turks if it stands a chance to beat Jubilee in 2022.

