Miguna Miguna announces dates for world NRM recruitment tour

He says the "despots" must be defeated

Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has released the dates for his global mobilisation and recruitment tour.

As reported earlier by Zipo.coke, the fiery lawyer had said on February 14 that he would soon embark on a world tour to strategise with supporters in different countries on the way forward.

“To #NRMKe generals, soldiers, members, supporters and followers WORLDWIDE: Starting next week, February 19, 2018, I will embark on an #NRMKe GLOBAL MOBILIZATION & RECRUITMENT TOUR. I will meet and strategize with our FORCES in North America, Europe, Asia & Africa. VIVA!” the former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate had written on Twitter.

Dr Miguna has on Thursday, February the 21st announced the programme for the global tour complete with dates and the US states he plans to visit to advance the NRM agenda.

The tour kicks off on March 2 in Washington DC after which he will then hold the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania meet up the next day. The NRM leader will be in Houston on March 9th and will finish this segment of the tour on March 10 in Dallas city.

Miguna was deported to Canada on February 6th, four days after he was arrested during a raid on his Runda after he officiated the mock swearing in of Raila Odinga on January 30. His Kenyan passport was confiscated.

Yesterday, the Immigration department said Miguna needs to reapply for his Kenyan citizenship noting that he lost it in 1988 when he fled the country.

The High Court ruled that the deportation was illegal and ordered outgoing Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa to return the lawyer’s travel documents.

“In compliance with the orders, we attach hereto the perforated passport of the applicant,” lawyer Fred Ngatia who is representing the department said in a letter on Wednesday.

In a quick rejoinder, Miguna slammed the government in a fiery tweet accusing it of disregarding a court order.

“The despotic nominee Kihalangwa now claims that I “lost” my citizenship in 1986. From Feb. to August 1986, I was at the NYS, Gilgil. From September to December 1986, I was a student at the @uonbi, Kenya. We know what the despots are smoking,” he wrote yesterday.