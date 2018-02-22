Bahati and Diana Marua bow to fans pressure to stop posting baby photos

Gospel singer Bahati and his ex model wife Diana Marua have finally given in to pressure from fans regarding their obsessive posting of their newborn social media.

Fans have been expressing their displeasure at Bahati constantly posting pictures of the week-old tot including teasers as they hype the reveal of her face.

A post on the Instagram account specially created for Heaven Bahati, announced that the new born would be kept off social media for a while.

“I will be Off- Social Media for some time and When I come back Mummy & Daddy will show off my Beautiful face,” the Instagram post seen by Zipo.co.ke read.

Fans had ganged up against Bahati for riding too much on the news of their daughter’s birth since her Valentine’s Day birth.

It started off well, sweet even, especially when the artiste released a song to celebrate his wife for siring him a baby but as days passed by, fans started wondering what the deal was with all the posts.

The celebrity couple has now listened to the fans and heeded to their advise on the serial posting.

Die hard fans though now have to wait a little longer as the couple have promised to reveal Heaven Bahati’s face as she gets older.