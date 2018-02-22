Kalekye Mumo slams fans for asking her to cover her arms [PHOTO]

Television host Kalekye Mumo is indeed a strong woman and has had to endure trolls since her days on radio.

The former radio queen has learnt to live with vicious atacks by keyboard warriors who have always been on her case over her weight and now skin.

With her weight issues well behind her, Kalekye now has to deal with growing attacks from Kenyans if a recent post she made on social media is anything to go by.

The K24‘s Talk Central lass posted a photo of herself in a sleeveless dress which exposed her arms.

Here is the photo:

The forty-something year old was just appreciating how her look was coming up in the hands of a make up artist before hitting the studio for the latest installation of her show.

“The look is coming along make up by @shilakerubo check out full outfit on #Talkcentral Thursday 10pm @k24tv” she captioned the photo.

As mentioned earlier though, the post attracted loads of criticism from some of her followers who picked issue with her skin.

Zipo.co.ke has confirmed from her response that Kalekye suffers from a skin condition known as psoriasis, something mega socialite Kim Kardashian also has to deal with, according to the the media personality.

She noted that she has had the condition since she was three and unlike her American counterpart, she doesn’t have the money nor time to conceal spots on her body using expensive make up.

“WAAAAAOO KENYANS…. so now my arms have hurt your entire existence… waooo did you forget, I DON’T DO LIFE TO PLEASE YOU!! But let me educate you… I have a skin condition which I’ve had since I was 3yrs old… it’s called psoriasis ASK @kimkardashian since she’s perfect and all… make up on arms and legs and all… ” Kalekye wrote in part.

Adding;

“I don’t have the money or time I AM WHO GOD MADE ME!! SOooo I will not cover my arms in the heat to make you smile coz guess what it’s a skin condition… the speeded growth of Skin… yours takes 28days to refresh mine 2-3days… which over works my system… Lucky I’ve not messed my organs which is highly likely… yes my skin could cause me fatal diseases as it has no permanent cure and can only be controlled…its highly conditioned by change in hormonal imbalance, stress, change in weather and anything that can prompt growth. So FORGIVE ME if I care less what you want to see or don’t… but at least before you write on my wall BE INFORMED!!”