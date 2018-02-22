Akothee cheers Celina and Karanja, reminds actor of absentee hubbys

Sometime last year, actress Celina and her boyfriend who is also a former actor on Tahidi High, Philip Karanja, tied the knot.

Celina (Real name Catherine Kamau) and Phil’s wedding was lavish -what a coasto friend of mine describes as harusi ya kuvunja na shoka. It had to be, what with the two being a model couple on social media.

It all went down at the Windsor Hotel and Golf Club after months of keeping their fans waiting.

So on Wednesday, the mother of one took to Twitter to celebrate her husband’s birthday and showering her better half with loves, she said:

“Happy birthday to the love of my life , my best friend ,my husband ,my authority ,my king .Thank you for giving me heaven ,it sure doesn’t seem far away anymore ,Leon and I are blessed to have you .may God keep you and protect you ,may he give you wisdom ,and bestow favour upon you .may they call you blessed .i love you Karanja ❤️❤️ HBD @phil_director.”

And guess who got wind of it and had to bile about men? You got it: Akothee. The singer wished the couple well while also reminding Celina that she is lucky considering many wives are in relationships with absentee spouses.

“Happybirthday to his authority @kate_actress God bless your family women be struggling with absentee hubbys keep tight mama love you.” Akothee posted.

Well, that’s Madam Boss for you.