Adelle Onyango remembers her late mum with KSh 1,000 lipstick

Say hi to the new serial entrepreneur

The year is only two months old but some earthlings have already achieved some people’s life long dream!

One such industrious being is none other than Kiss FM‘s Adelle Onyango who has joined forces with Pauline Cosmetics to create the Anyango lipstick which will retail for Ksh 1,000 and comes in the colour purple.

The radio star describes the lippie as a product for the bold, non-conformist lass who knows how LIMITLESS she is.

“Nothing held my late mum back! Not even cancer. She was limitless and I wanted to capture and honor that.

So I teamed up with @PaulineCosmeticsKenya to relaunch one of their lippies with a limitless touch to it! It’s a BOLD, CONFIDENT shade that refuses to CONFORM!” The social media post by Adelle which was seen by Zipo.co.ke read in part.

The lipstick line adds to her other recent achievement, a clothing line by the name Anyango Capsule Collection.

Since conceptualising the idea two months ago, the radio personality dropped her first piece from her growing collection, a denim jacket which is available for sale.

This girl is on fire (baby!), barely a week ago she entered into another collabo with jewelry line Olive and Annie to create a chain that represents strength also in honor of her mother. But sorry if you’re planning to cop the chain (she’s wearing it in the photo above), it ran out of stock within a few hours of release.