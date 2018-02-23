Hassan Omar slapped with KSh 8million bill in failed petition against Joho

The ex human rights lawyer had tried to withdraw the petition in January

In what is becoming the norm in the ongoing election petitions following the August 8 elections, a former Mombasa gubernatorial candidate has become the latest loser.

A court in the coastal city threw out a petition in one of the tougher races last year, one that has left former Senator Omar Hassan greatly wounded.

The former human rights activist had challenged Governor Hassan Joho’s victory citing massive electoral irregularities amid a longstanding political rivalry.

A Wiper Party rebel after shifting base to Jubilee Party in the dying hours of the August 2017 campaigns, Omar attempted to withdraw his petition on Tuesday January 23 citing the judge’s impartiality in the case.

He declared his lack of confidence in the neutrality of Justice Lydia Achode noting that justice would therefore not be served.

But despite his attempts to withdraw, the court continued with the petition and gave its ruling yesterday.

Judge Achode threw out the case citing lack of sufficient evidence to justify the nullification of Joho’s victory.

Mr Omar will now have to part with Sh 4 million to pay Joho and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

So far only three governors have had their victory declared null and void, Embu’s Martin Wambora, Cyprian Awiti of Homa Bay County and their Wajir counterpart Mohamed Abdi.