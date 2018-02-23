CID Offices at Nairobi’s Central Police is on fire

There is traffic snarl up along University Way

News reaching Zipo.co.ke indicate that part of the Central Police Station on the outskirts of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) is on fire.

The building that houses the CID offices went up on flames on the morning of Friday, February the 23rd causing a traffic snarl up along University Way as fire fighters battled the raging flames from the highway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established and no casualties have been reported.

Reports also says 54 police officers in 44 quarters at the police station have been left homeless after a fire consumed their houses.

Developing story…