CID Offices at Nairobi’s Central Police is on fire

There is traffic snarl up along University Way

By
Joe Baraka
Central Police Station fire
Onlookers wtach as fire fighters fight the fire at Central Police Station in Nairobi. PHOTO: JUSTSIXTY

News reaching Zipo.co.ke indicate that part of the Central Police Station on the outskirts of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) is on fire.

The building that houses the CID offices went up on flames on the morning of Friday, February the 23rd causing a traffic snarl up along University Way as fire fighters battled the raging flames from the highway.

What was left of the structures at Central Police Station in Nairobi after fire broke out. /TWITTER

The cause of the fire is yet to be established and no casualties have been reported.

Reports also says 54 police officers in 44 quarters at the police station have been left homeless after a fire consumed their houses.

Developing story…

