Kenyans react after Aukot named his Shadow Cabinet

Ex Presidential candidate and leader of Thirdway Alliance Party, Ekuru Aukot, has made good his promise to name his shadow cabinet.

The self-declared official opposition leader on Thursday, February 22 released the names of the shadow cabinet secretaries that include twelve men and nine women drawn from different sectors of the economy.

According to Dr Aukot, the key role of his shadow cabinet would be to keep the current Jubilee government in check. That his Cabinet will hold the ruling JP to account of all its promises which were issued during their manifesto.

Speaking on Thursday, February 22, Aukot said that at the top of his list of agendas is the push for a referendum to change the Constitution for fewer cabinet appointees.

“We are waiting for IEBC to invite us for a conversation on how to go about the collection of 5 million signatures in order to effect the amendments to our constitution so that we can reduce the size of parliament to 194 elected members,” he told journalists.

But no sooner did he make the names of his CS’s public, than Kenyans took to Twitter to air their two cents on the matter and below is what some of them said:

Amiin A. Balal‏ (@AminkeyBalal): How many MCAs do Thirdway have?

Patrick Githu (@PatoGithu): You proposed just what I had been think, 2 MPs per county and 6 special seats, max 100 MPs, push this agenda and me and my people will be solidly behind you come 2022.

Donald B Kipkorir‏ (@DonaldBKipkorir): My friend Dr. Ekuru Aukot has unveiled his Cabinet: Luos:2; Kisii:6; Luhya:2; Kikuyu: 7; Kalenjin:1; Turkana:2; Indian: 1; Kamba:1: …Only 8 tribes. No Coasterian, No Somali, No Maasai, No Meru, No Arab, No European … And doesn’t reflect the population ratio. Am disappointed.

Joe (@joe_thige): Way to go. Someone finally knows the meaning of opposition. (Alternative government)

Hon Abdikader (@abdikaderore): If this is what he can do in his delusions what better will he be with real power.

Shakur_Abd (@ShakurAbd1): Son of a Nomad… Please ignore these non-entities, tumbocracts whose only agitation is their stomachs.. The millenials of this country owe it to ourselves a true and honest leadership that transcends the lens of ethnicity and religion.

Doubting Thomas 🇰🇪 (@onyangomondi1): You should have named 43 representing each tribe against the constitution now that it has replaced tissue paper in s/h toilet.

John Ongweny (@johnongweny): I had petitioned that @ahmednasirlaw be considered. What happened? Or did wiper party snap him?

Ja, Nyipola (@janyipola): 👞😆I understand that you have nominated all your fellow bloggers to the cabinet except @RobertAlai and @ItsMutai . Kindly create some Administrative Secretary Positions for them. Just asking for someone😬😊😅😅😅.