Finally Njambi Koikai lands in Atlanta, USA for treatment

The former radio star has battled a rare disease since she was 12

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
Njambi Koikai
Njambi Koikai. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Popular media personality Njambi Koikai is finally on her way to full recovery and jetted out of the country a fortnight ago for United States where she is expected to undergo specialised treatment.

Ms Koikai, whose fans know her simply as Jahmby or Fyah Mama, the latter being because of her love for reggae music which has seen her host high-profile gigs especially when international artistes visit the country, has undergone multiple surgeries locally but only ended with a drained bank account.

Njambi Koikai
Njambi Koikai. /COURTESY

The NTV‘s The Trend regular turned to the public to raise the KSh 10 million to enable her undergo specialised surgery in the America to end her endometriosis; a condition that causes her lungs to collapse every month during her periods.

As reported previously on Zipo.co.ke, Jahmby started battling the disease at the tender and of 12 making this the eighteenth year.

Fundraiser after fundraiser, Ms Koikai can now afford the all important procedure thanks to a final last push by Kenyans on Twitter who recently came together to fill a Sh 1million gap.

She recently shared a video on social media showing the liquid that had been drawn from her lungs while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital as she prepared for the US trip.

Njambi Koikai_airplane_USA
Njambi Koikai inside a plane on her way to the US. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

“I carry the aspirations of a nation. Dreams of a people. Love from all our tribes. I believe in the good that is Kenya. I believe in our power to make things happen. I believe in the positive change we have made and lives we have inspired as a people. I’m proud to be KENYAN.” She captioned the photo above while en route to the States.

