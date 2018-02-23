Now deaf, Louis Otieno narrates how friends have dumped him [VIDEO]

The broadcaster is a text book example of falling from grace to grass

The story of Louis Otieno reads like a novel, only that there is no happy ending, at least not for now.

Mr Otieno used to be the media’s blue-eyed boy, starting off as a news reader on the humble KBC then working his way up to the star he was at KTN, Citizen TV and later K24. Then everything came tumbling down like a house of cards.

As reported extensively by Zipo.co.ke, the once popular journalist was entangled in a murder case in which he was prime suspect. His alleged lover, a twenty-something year old girl was found dead inside her apartment.

During the enquiry, witness after witness, including his father, narrated how a love-blinded Careen Chepchumba used to bankroll Louis Otieno’s expensive lifestyle from loans gotten from banks, her parents, friends of her parents and even her own friends.

This story kind of reminds me of yet another fallen celebrated journalist, Tom Mboya, who also allowed his love for bottle overshadow everything else, the greatness that never became.

On Thursday, KTNNews aired an interview with Louis Otieno where the once shinning star narrated his ordeal with a disease that left him with hearing impairment and no friends to turn to.

Below read what people said about Mr Otieno’s current state:

Jotaya: God has brought you this far, and further will He take you! When divine Love(God) grants you healing, He brings it to a completion!

Oscar pentium: I can’t sympathise with Louis otieno.This man used to live a care free life, entertaining women and prostitutes. His one month salary was enough to educate a child frm poor family. Let him learn the hard way.

Abdisalan Billow: Very cruel world look how they are treating a celebrated icon and a fellow who worked for them all the years. Very unfair.help the guy out he need your help.

Milan Kantai: You will get back on your feet!Look at how far you’ve come…praying with you and for you that all will be well…you are healed!

Amal Abdul: The Louis Otieno story is so sad. It shows you that at the end of the day the only one who will be there for you when all is said and done is Yourself.

And here is the full interview courtesy of KTNNews:

Louis Otieno was acquitted of murdering Careen Chepchumba after the court found no incriminating evidence.