Bungoma man stabs girlfriend to death, attempts to kill self

He accused her of having a sponsor

Police in Bungoma are probing a Thursday, February 23rd incident where a man stabbed his girlfriend killing her then attempted to commit suicide.

Zipo.co.ke has established that Godfrey Wanyonyi, a first year student at Sang’alo Institute of Science and Technology, stabbed his girlfriend following a quarrel.

Witnesses have it that the two were cohabiting in a hostel outside the campus since joining the institution early this year.

According to Sylvia Udoto, a student, the suspect had accused his lover of having another boyfriend who was pampering her with gifts.

“Wanyonyi had claimed that his girlfriend had acquired a sponsor who was pampering her with gifts. The girlfriend denied and a quarrel ensued and he stabbed her several times,” she said.

The Standard reports that Wanyonyi later turned the knife on himself in an attempt to commit suicide but his colleagues rushed him to hospital.

Sylvester Odhiambo, also a student, said they heard a commotion in one of the rooms followed by screams and rushed to the scene and on arriving at the scene, he said they found that Wanyonyi had stabbed his girlfriend who laid in a pool of blood, dead. The suspect was writhing in pain.

“We heard noises coming from one of the rental houses that hosts students and when we got there we saw that the girl had been stabbed severally and was lying unconscious,” Mr Odhiambo said.

Bungoma South OCPD David Kirui told journalist that investigations were ongoing noting that the suspect will be arraigned in court soon.

Wanyonyi is recuperating at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital while the body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary.