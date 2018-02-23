Edwin Sifuna in the new ODM secretary general

Fiery lawyer and former Nairobi Senatorial candidate, Edwin Sifuna, is the new Orange Democratic Movement party secretary general following a national executive council meeting held on Thursday, February the 22nd.

Mr Sifuna replaces former Budalangi lawmaker Ababu Namwamba, who severed his ties with the Orange party in the run up to the August 8 general election.

In a closed door meeting that was attended by party leader Raila Odinga, the members of NEC deliberated on the most suitable suitors for the vacant positions.

The top leadership toyed with the idea of having Norman Magaya as the new SG but finally settled on Mr Sifuna. Until yesterday, nominated Senator Agnes Zani was the party’s Spokesperson in an acting capacity.

ODM chairman John Mbadi was also present in the meeting where members subscription fees was also discussed.

“Out of 98 party members, only 63 have been contributing the monthly subscription. We shall remind the members to register and start making the contributions during the NGC meeting to be held tomorrow (today),” Mbadi noted.