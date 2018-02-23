Uhuru rewards Nyachae with judge post

He has been nominated to the East African Court of Justice

Kenya has nominated lawyer Charles Nyachae as a judge of the East African Court of Justice, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

Mr Nyachae is the former chairman of the Committee for the Implementation of the Constitution and recently vied for a position in the East African Parliament but failed.

The news was broken by State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu via Twitter on Friday, February the 22nd saying he will be sworn-in at the end of the EAC Summit in Uganda today.

Nyachae, a son of former powerful Cabinet Minister, Simon Nyachae, rose to prominence as the CIC Commission chair since its conception in 2010 after the promulgation of the Constitution.

The commission was tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Constitution, especially the enactment of new laws and alignment of existing ones. The commission was disbanded in 2015 when the commissioners’ term ended.

The regional court is based in Arusha, Tanzania, and was established under Article 9 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community and is an international court unlike the now defunct East African Court of Appeal which only handled appeals from national courts.

The court’s biggest mandate is ensuring adherence to law in interpretation, application and compliance with the treaty.

The court started operations following the swearing-in of judges and the registrar on November 30, 2001.

It also has an appellate division that includes Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja who is the President. Justice Liboire Nkurunziza is the Vice President.