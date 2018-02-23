Nick Mutuma and model fiancée welcome baby in the USA

The couple is now proud parents of a daughter

He is that guy that makes women weak in the knees every time he appears on the screen to portray a character in his many gigs on TV.

Nick Mutuma, a fine dude indeed, has been linked to a lot of lasses but has of late been seen with only one special someone: a Ms Bridgette Shighadi.

The actor and his girlfriend who is a model and also known as Mukami, have been in the US for a minute now. They even celebrated the Christmas there when Zipo.co.ke speculated about how she was pregnant.

We have now learnt that the couple welcomed their new bundle of joy, a baby girl, on Thursday, February the 22nd. She weighed 3.1 kilograms.

“Charles Mutuma is the newest and proudest grandfather in the world,” Nick broke the news in social media.

Zipo.co.ke has now confirmed that Nick and the girlfriend have been living abroad for some time now and it is not known if they’re planning on making that there new home.

The actor was embroiled in controversy last year after his now former buddy, Koome Gitobu, hoped on social media to claim that Nick is the Donald Trump type, the kind that goes grabbing stuff that don’t belong to them without permission, he accused him of grabbing his girlfriend’s ass a few years ago.

Twitter however dismissed the allegations in unison terming the photog as a hater and enemy of development. His story just didn’t add up.