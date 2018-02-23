Akothee threatens to quit music, slams her fans

A fan awoke the dragon in her with a stinging question

Singer and businesswoman Akothee is back with more controversies, she has angrily attacked her fans for not viewing any of her music videos.

Hitting social medial like the tigress that she is, the mother of five bashed her loyal fans saying they are the reason her music career that is taking a nose dive.

In the bile-filled post seen by Zipo.co.ke, the self-declared Kenya’s Richest Musician stated that her fans would never willingly view her music unless she persuaded them to do so.

It happens one of her followers wanted to know why she has not released any videos this year. Shots fired!

“Those asking when am releasing new music, how many new things have you done since January? You think making music & shooting a video is like taking a photo & videos with your phone for Instagram likes , I will not release anything in fact if you push me I will drop music!” She responded.

But will her fans really mind if she made good her threat to abandon the music industry? Well, the same “fans” have been on her case asking her to stop singing because her voice.

Below is her last release entitled ‘Baby Daddy’ which hit YouTube 7 months ago and has accumulated 296,000. I feel you Madam Boss: