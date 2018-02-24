ODM will go it alone in 2022, Raila Odinga warns NASA partners

National Super Alliance head, Raila Odinga, is preparing his party for the 2022 general election and has on Friday issued a stern warning that the Orange Democratic Movement was more than ready to go it alone.

Speaking to the National Governing Council (NGC) delegates at Orange House on Friday, February the 23rd, the Opposition leader intimated that he had formed a task force to review the party’s performance in the last polls as well as reviewing its nomination rules, which he suspects could have impacted negatively on the party’s performance in last year’s elections.

Zipo.co.ke has learn that the task force was given three months to submit its report.

Directing his words to the Nasa partners, Raila did not mince his words when he said that while his party was ready to work with like minded parties, it was also prepared to go it alone if forced to.

“From the ground up, ODM must be on the battle mode. From the ground up, all ODM leaders and supporters must without fear or apologies erect and fly the flag of justice, fairness and equity as only ODM can,” he said.

“We must be prepared to fight alongside other like-minded parties and individual. But we must also be prepared to fight alone should it come to that.” he warned.

In what came out as belittling other parties as being unable to convince Kenyans in the fight against misrule, Mr Odinga stated he was assembling a new team to rescue the country from Jubilee’s oppressive reign.

“Essentially therefore, we are putting in place a national recovery and redemption team to fight for Kenyans as only ODM can,” Mr Odinga said to delegates..

“To this end, we agreed to set up a task force to look into our performance in the elections and to review our nomination rules, considering their positive and negative impacts on our performance.

The task force will look into the capacity, resources, strengths, weaknesses and processes of our National Election Board not to apportion blame but to strengthen it and avoid past pitfalls,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi.