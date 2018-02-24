Ruto vs Moi: Alfred Keter forced to cancel homecoming last minute

The ongoing rivalry between Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has been blamed for the last minute calling off of Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter’s homecoming prayer rally.

Zipo.co.ke has established that Mr Keter cancelled the Friday rally in the last minute over concerns it would be used to cause further divisions between Ruto and Moi.

While the rebellious MP did not give reasons as to why he decided to call off the rally, 16 Jubilee MPs who had confirmed attendance confirmed that Keter rang to inform them of the postponement.

It is believed Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny asked that the rally be put off amid speculations that Moi had planned to grace the event at Koitalel Samoei Museum in Nandi Hills.

According to the Star, Kutuny said during a meeting attended by Keter and his close allies that they would lose direction if they allowed the meeting to be used by Ruto’s rivals to further their own political benefit.

Kutuny reminded the legislators that the intention was to have Keter who had been detained last week, to be released, and not to achieve other political agenda.

Since pre August 2017 polls, Ruto and Gideon have been battling for the control of the vote-rich Rift Valley as they both prepare for the 2022 presidential race.