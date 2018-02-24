NASA disunity becoming more evident as parties get ready for 2022

People's Assembly seem to have run out of steam

The National Super Alliance has found itself suffocating under the weight of sibling rivalry, growing 2022 presidential ambitions, turf wars and lately secret Jubilee schemes.

The combination of the aforementioned factors is now threatening to kill the once vibrant coalition, despite the public displays of affection among members of affiliate parties and the four principals.

The boiling unease has occasionally come out in public as the leaders and their lieutenants trade jabs with their push for electoral justice now taking a back seat as partners focus to put their respective houses in order in preparation for 2022 polls.

On Friday, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga warned his co-principals that his party was willing to work with like-minded partners but was also ready to go it alone in 2022 if pushed.

The internal wrangles and what now seems like loss of steam in the Nasa camp is giving President Uhuru Kenyatta an unexpected easy start to his second and final term.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that some of the activities the Opposition had planned to push for sweeping electoral reforms following the 2017 loss, have now been put off.

For starters, the alliance has postponed the inaugural People’s Convention that was initially set for February 28, a sign the alliance is beginning to lose focus in the agitation for reforms.

“It is true we would be making some adjustments to the programme, and we will issue a comprehensive brief on Monday,” the Star quoted ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen who is also a member of the People’s Assembly Steering Committee.

The eerie silence by the People’s Assembly organisers follows the dramatic arrest of some National Resistance Movement (NRM) members, including the eventual deportation of its self-declared leader Miguna Miguna two weeks ago.

The Opposition’s disunity also came into play last week after some of its MPs defied a coalition order stopping them from attending vetting in Parliament.

The verdict of whether the Nasa coalition will hold until 2022 is still out there, but the infighting isn’t doing the coalition any justice considering their rival Jubilee Party already has its candidate in one William Ruto who is going all out to capture presidency.