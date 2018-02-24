Uhuru laughs his lungs out as Museveni slams organisers of EAC event

Region's heads of states were in Uganda of the annual summit

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni, on Friday sent the internet into a frenzy when he chose to complain about the poor planning of an event that was attended by his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta among others.

A video that has since gone viral shows Mr Museveni hilariously calling out the EAC summit organisers for letting the honourable heads of states boil inside a packed hall that lacked air conditioning.

He caused more laughter when he said that Ugandan organisers are always determined to inconvenience their visitors for unknown reasons.

“..you’re suffering, I can see you are all sweating. This is thanks to the poor organisation by the Ugandan group. They are always determined to inconvenience our visitors I don’t know for what reason, so they bring you in this “kafunda” here.. kafunda is a squeezed place.. and they make sure that the air conditioning does not work or it works very badly..” the Ugandan president said.

Not one to sweep things under the carpet, Museveni in his spontaneous fashion dressed down the numerous people include those in charge of protocol for their mistake.

He apologised on behalf of his country to President Kenyatta and other dignitaries present for having to endure the unforgiving heat during the summit.

The tough-speaking Museveni warned the event organisers that that would be the last time he would tolerate such unprofessionalism.

“This is really the last time I’m tolerating this.. and you say you have protocol officers seen moving up and down.. so I’m very sorry about all this..” Museveni concluded.

All the while President Uhuru Kenyatta could be seen chuckling and so were other guests who fanned themselves for that localised breeze.

Below is the video of President Museveni bashing the event’s organisers: