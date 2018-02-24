Njambi Koikai narrates how airline almost blocked her from flight

Njambi Koikai who is currently in the US has shared her experience with airlines as she found her way to Atlanta ahead of specialised treatment.

The renown media personality whose fans also call Jahmby or Fyah Mama because her love love for reggae music, narrated in a post seen by Zipo.co.ke how numerous flight crew members almost blocked her from travelling to States.

In the lengthy Instagram post, Ms Koikai stated that most of them were skeptical about letting a risky patient aboard their plane.

So after securing a nurse to tag along with her as directed by them, Njambi revealed that the same airline changed their story last minute and demanded that she travels with a doctor.

She wrote:

“As we’ve been together throughout this journey, I’ll also keep sharing about this victorious part of the journey. If my story doesn’t inspire you or touch you in any way, let it remind you that God is real. So after sending my medical records to most airlines, i was classified as a high risk patient. Part of their requirements was to have a nurse on board. Then my connecting flight said no, i have to get a medical doctor on board with me. This is after we have made all the plans with my nurse. Fair enough. I just said to God, haki this is not the time for me to start getting stressed. I’ve really tried staying stable and out of depression. Luckily the evening before we fly I’m cleared by both airlines. I also had to pay for extra standby oxygen on the flight. Firstly because my case is ‘critical’ and everyone was literally holding their breath when they saw me wheeled in with a tube and bottle lodged in my body. I said a prayer. I told God that my lungs will not give in to any pressure neither will i get any complications. Thank God for nurse Maggy. She was there telling me how we are making it and laughing. I could see mom across us praying. Family, from Nairobi to Amsterdam, i was breathing perfectly at saturation levels of 98. I did not need any oxygen. We get to Amsterdam and everyone had been notified about us. We check into the medical centre, change our bottle and receive further clearance. There wasn’t much time on transit. Was wheeled into the plane, covered in all our blankets as the flight attendants shared their worries about me being on the flight. Anyway 10 hours later we got to Atlanta safe and sound. No lung issues, was breathing perfectly fine. I ate and slept all the way.

I still have the tube in place for a few days and that will be the first celebration party when it’s removed.”

Adding;

“I love this pic taken a few years ago by the very amazing photographer @ojwokphotography

We are still fundraising.

Paybill Number is 490681

Account Name is Jahmby Koikai Fund.”

Here’s the picture she attached: