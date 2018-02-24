Gospel star DJ Sadic and beautiful girlfriend move in together

A birdy just landed on my shoulder and whispered to me that celebrated gospel disc jockey, DJ Dadic, is not as single as he claims to be.



Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the speculations that he is dating one Olive Karmen are also not so far fetched after all, as a matter of fact, the beautiful lass is staying in his apartment.

Sadic and the drummer have been dating for a while now, at least that is what the rumours say, and the fact that neither of them has denied nor accepted goes to almost confirming indeed are an item.

Out of this writer’s experience, someone choosing to keep mum over an allegation means they are true and nothing but true. After all there are less energy consuming ways of handling the matter if the allegations are a fabrication like let’s say.. denying.

So on Friday, the DJ put up a post while sharing a good time with Ms Karmen in who he called his ‘bestfriend.’

He deleted the pic [above] a few moments later and put up another post.

He said;

“Yoo bestie olivekarmen hebu pitia huku! Naskia hujaokoka na ulihamia kwangu pia 😂😂😂😂😂😂 this world is not my home….”

Too much going on for two friends of the opposite sex huh?